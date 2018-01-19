Home / Sports News / College Football

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst re-ups for five years

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 6:38 PM
The University of Wisconsin Board approved a deal on Friday that keeps Badgers head coach Paul Chryst on a five-year contract, which runs through the 2022 season.

Other details of the contract were not announced.

Wisconsin renewed Chryst's contract in similar fashion after both the 2015 and 2016 seasons, so he essentially has a rolling five-year contract.

The contract he signed last year called for Chryst to earn $3.3 million in 2018, with annual raises of $100,000.

Chryst is 34-7 at Wisconsin, his alma mater, and the Badgers went 13-1 last season, including a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl.

The Badgers have a number of key starters returning and are expected to contend for one of the four berths in the College Football Playoff.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Wisconsin athletic board also approved a ticket-price increase of $6 per game to $54.

Topics: John Walker
