Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 19, 2024 / 7:53 AM

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards completes potential dunk of season, gives defender head injury

By Alex Butler

March 19 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards completed potentially the best dunk of the NBA season and gave defender John Collins a head injury in the process of the acrobatic one-handed slam in the third quarter of a Minnesota Timberwolves victory.

The high-flying finish occurred with about 5:29 remaining in the frame during the 114-104 triumph over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Timberwolves star also sustained a finger injury during the dunk, but returned to the game.

Advertisement

"That was my best dunk of my career, I'm not going to lie," Edwards said on the Bally Sports broadcast.

Edwards scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half. He also totaled eight assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets with 47 victories, the most in the Western Conference and second-most in the NBA, trailing only the Boston Celtics (54).

Advertisement

The Timberwolves trailed 66-65 at the start of Monday's dunk sequence. Collin Sexton started the play with an inbound pass to fellow Jazz guard Keyonte George. Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker then poked the ball away from George.

Edwards snatched the loose ball, dribbled and tossed a bounce pass ahead for Alexander-Walker, who immediately passed it back.

Edwards caught the feed at the elbow, stepped into the paint and elevated. He then pulled the ball back far in his right hand as Collins jumped straight up in front of him.

Edwards disregarded the 6-foot-9 defender, arching his back and powerfully punching the ball over him as their bodies collided. He threw the ball through the rim before landing on his feet, while Collins hit the floor hard and held his head, which appeared to hit Collins during the jam.

Edwards also held his left hand, which appeared to get caught between Collins' neck and shoulder during the run-in. Edwards, who said he dislocated a finger, popped it back into place. The Jazz said Collins, who was called for a foul on the play, was evaluated for a concussion and would not return.

Advertisement

Edwards went on to make the resulting free throw. He also made a layup on the next possession. The game was tied 83-83 at the end of the quarter. The Timberwolves outscored the Jazz 31-21 over the final 12 minutes.

The Timberwolves outscored the Jazz 46-42 in the paint, 42-40 in bench points and 16-12 off fast breaks. They also scored 27 points off 17 Jazz turnovers.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid chipped in 17 points. Alexander-Walker and fellow Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.

Sexton led the Jazz with 24 points off the bench. Forward Lauri Markkanen chipped in 22 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Edwards is averaging a career-best 26.6 points and 5.1 assists per game this season.

The Timberwolves (47-21) will host the Nuggets (47-21) at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Jazz (29-39) will meet the Western Conference-leading Thunder (47-20) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
NBA // 5 days ago
Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Nine months had passed since the Denver Nuggets faced the Miami Heat in Miami before Wednesday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals foes, but the results of the squabble were eerily similar.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
March 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hovered in the paint before taking flight, elevating so high that he hit his head on the rim as he completed a buzzer-beating block to seal a win over the Indiana Pacers.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns injures meniscus, out indefinitely
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns injures meniscus, out indefinitely
March 7 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns injured the meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely.
Thunder's Bismack Biyombo 'fine' after fainting during game vs. Blazers, coach says
NBA // 1 week ago
Thunder's Bismack Biyombo 'fine' after fainting during game vs. Blazers, coach says
March 7 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo is "fine" after he fainted during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Mark Daigneault told reporters.
Miami Heat sign veteran guard Patty Mills
NBA // 1 week ago
Miami Heat sign veteran guard Patty Mills
March 6 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat officially signed veteran guard Patty Mills on Wednesday, the team announced. The Heat waived guard Dru Smith in a corresponding transaction.
NBA's Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA's Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
March 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in October, the NBA and Middle Eastern city's department of culture and tourism announced Wednesday.
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
March 4 (UPI) -- Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will "flush it down the toilet" and try to move on from a historic 52-point blowout loss to the smoldering Boston Celtics, the coach told reporters.
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
March 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers basketball icon LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night in his 21st NBA season, aiming to put the all-time scoring record beyond reach, and has no plans to retire.
Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max Strus took just one dribble off an inbound pass, elevated and heaved a two-handed shot from 59 feet, draining the attempt at the final buzzer to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a hectic win over the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
NBA // 3 weeks ago
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers announced a rebranding, introducing new logos and uniforms Monday ahead of their move to the Intuit Dome in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

16 female athletes sue NCAA over transgender policy
16 female athletes sue NCAA over transgender policy
Sierra Leone is bettors' choice in Kentucky Derby futures wagers
Sierra Leone is bettors' choice in Kentucky Derby futures wagers
First matchups set as 68 college men's basketball teams vie to be No. 1
First matchups set as 68 college men's basketball teams vie to be No. 1
4-time boxing champ Roberto Duran undergoing treatment for heart problem
4-time boxing champ Roberto Duran undergoing treatment for heart problem
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement