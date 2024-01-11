Trending
NBA
Jan. 11, 2024 / 8:03 AM

Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard, who was eligible for an extension worth more than $200 million, said he thinks agreeing to his three-year, $153 million deal gives the Los Angeles Clippers a better chance to re-sign his star teammates.

Leonard made the comments after the Clippers beat the Toronto Raptors 126-120 on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Leonard and fellow All-Star forward Paul George each scored a game-high 29 points.

All-Star guard James Harden chipped in 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the victory. Harden is a free agent this off-season.

George, who has a $48.7 million player option in 2024-25, said he wants to stay with the Clippers.

The Clippers announced Leonard's three-year deal earlier Wednesday, but did not disclose financial terms. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times about the pact's value.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a news release. "He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority.

"He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago and excited to keep building with him."

Leonard, 32, averaged 24 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game through 33 games this season. George, 33, averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists through his 35 appearances. Harden, 34, averaged 17.3 points, 8.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds through 32 games.

"I think, for the most part, everybody is coming back," Leonard said Wednesday. "When I signed the extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players."

The Clippers (24-13) will face the Grizzlies at 8 p.m. EST Friday in Memphis.

