Spanish guard Ricky Rubio spent his last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ricky Rubio, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, has retired, he announced Thursday on social media. Rubio, 33, announced in August that he was putting his basketball career on hold to take care of his mental health. On Thursday, he again cited his mental health and said he decided to stop his professional playing career. Advertisement

"One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations," Rubio wrote on Instagram and X.

"Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I'm still working on my mental health. But I'm proud to say I'm doing much better and getting better everyday."

Rubio spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons playing professionally in Spain, before making his NBA debut in 2011 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He spent seven total seasons playing for the Timberwolves. He also played for the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spanish guard averaged 10.6 points, 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in 2011-12, earning All-Rookie honors.

Rubio averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game over his 698 career appearances. He logged a career-high 13.1 points per game during his 2017 and 2021 seasons.