Nov. 12, 2023 / 6:19 PM

76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run

By Mark Moran
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is released from the hospital after suffering a broken rib in a hit and run Saturday night near his City Center home. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is released from the hospital after suffering a broken rib in a hit and run Saturday night near his City Center home. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from a Philadelphia hospital after being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car Saturday night, the team said.

Oubre Jr., 27, was in stable condition in the hospital with where it was determined he sustained a broken rib and other undisclosed injuries. The team told ESPN that the guard is expected to miss "significant time" following the incident, but is not expected to miss the entire season.

Oubre Jr. was reportedly walking near his home in Center City when he was struck by a silver vehicle at about 7 p.m. while crossing the street near the intersection of Broad and Locust streets, according to a statement from the NBA. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

Team officials, including 76ers president Daryl Morey, were with Oubre Jr. at the hospital. The team has said Oubre Jr. will work with the 76ers medical staff on treatment for his injuries.

Oubre Jr. has been averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 50% from the field for the 76ers this season after having come to Philadelphia from the Charlotte Hornets in September. He has continued to excel for the team, even in the absence of P.J. Tucker who was traded as part of a deal involving James Harden.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day, man," Oubre Jr. told NBC Sports Philadelphia last week. "I know that I'm very hungry to prove myself in this league. Obviously this summer was very stressful for me, so I had a lot of pent-up energy for this season really built up.

"But I think that transitioning to a new situation couldn't have been more seamless because of [head coach Nick Nurse], because of the supporting cast members, and also just my work ethic," Oubre Jr. continued.

In Oubre Jr. 's absence, Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin are expected to see more playing time.

Oubre was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2015, but was traded to the Washington Wizards and made his NBA debut with Washington during the 2015-16 season.

Oubre Jr. will be reevaluated in a week, according to a statement released by the NBA.

