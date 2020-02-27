Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) has averaged career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Thursday that Oubre will seek a second opinion on the injury. The severity of the meniscus tear will determine whether he will be out for a few weeks or the rest of the season.

The Suns have already searched for potential buyout candidates or free agents to replace Oubre, with the expectation that the 24-year-old swingman will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

Oubre missed the Suns' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night due to the injury. It remains unclear when he sustained the knee ailment.

Oubre has averaged career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season, his second with the Suns. In 348 career NBA games (99 starts) between the Washington Wizards and Suns, he has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Suns (24-35) sit 4 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (28-30) in the Western Conference.