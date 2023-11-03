Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 3, 2023 / 7:57 AM

'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns

By Alex Butler
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made 15 of 26 shots and scored 38 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 3 | San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made 15 of 26 shots and scored 38 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, including 10 over the final five minutes, and outdueled Kevin Durant, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also recorded 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in the 132-121 victory Thursday at the Footprint Center.

Advertisement

"He's a multi-faceted player," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. "He'll pass to the open guy. He's got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good."

Wembanyama, who made 15 of 26 shots, scored several times in transition, regularly used his 7-foot-4 frame to shoot over smaller defenders and made a trio of 3-pointers.

"He is much different than anybody who has ever played," Durant said. "You can try to compare, but he is going to carve out his own lane."

Wembanyama and the Spurs scored nine unanswered points as part of a 15-2 run and never trailed. They outscored the Suns 58-44 in the paint and 18-9 off fast breaks. They led by as many as 27 points.

Advertisement

The Spurs outscored the Suns 39-20 in the first quarter, aided by eight made 3-pointers. Wembanyama scored 13 points in the second and the Spurs carried a 75-55 lead into halftime.

The Suns outscored the Spurs 66-57 in the second half, but could not take the lead. They cut the deficit to three midway through the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run. They then tied the score with 4:21 remaining.

The Spurs answered with a 12-0 run, including 10 points from Wembanyama, to seal their victory.

Center Zach Collins and guard Devin Vassell scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the Spurs. Guard Tre Jones chipped in 12 points, 10 assists and five rebounds off the Spurs bench.

Suns guard Devin Booker totaled 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in the loss. Durant totaled 28 points and six rebounds.

"It's already our third win," Wembanyama said. "Every game, we try to find the sweet spot where we need to hurt them. Today might have been this way. Tomorrow it might be somewhere else."

The Spurs (3-2) will host the Toronto Raptors (2-4) at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. The Suns (2-3) will battle the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
NBA // 2 days ago
Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal that also includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, seven players and several draft picks, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
NBA // 6 days ago
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James ditched plans to limit his minutes early in the season, shredded the Phoenix Suns defense and led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season before addressing critics on the TNT broadcast.
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
NBA // 1 week ago
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard poured in 39 points, including all of the Milwaukee Bucks' final 11 points, to pilot a dramatic win over the Philadelphia 76ers in his debut with his new team.
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
NBA // 1 week ago
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 27 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 12-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their 2023 NBA season opener.
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
NBA // 1 week ago
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic logged a 33-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the San Antonio Spurs and spoiling Victor Wembanyama's regular-season NBA debut.
Heat survive scare vs. Pistons, win season opener
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat survive scare vs. Pistons, win season opener
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Cade Cunningham launched a 30-foot shot at the buzzer, clanking the go-ahead attempt off the back iron as a Detroit Pistons rally fell just short, resulting in a narrow loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Lakers-Nuggets, Suns-Warriors to tip off 2023 NBA season
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers-Nuggets, Suns-Warriors to tip off 2023 NBA season
MIAMI, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first of 15 NBA season openers that span from Tuesday to Thursday.
Max Scherzer to face Cristian Javier after Rangers force Game 7 of ALCS
NBA // 1 week ago
Max Scherzer to face Cristian Javier after Rangers force Game 7 of ALCS
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer will take the mound against Cristian Javier after the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros to force a Game 7 in the American League Championship Series.
Four-time champion Andre Iguodala to retire from NBA
NBA // 1 week ago
Four-time champion Andre Iguodala to retire from NBA
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Nineteen-year veteran Andre Iguodala, who won four championships with the Golden State Warriors, will retire from the NBA, he announced Friday.
Aces rally past Liberty to become WNBA's first repeat champion in 21 years
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Aces rally past Liberty to become WNBA's first repeat champion in 21 years
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson logged a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces overcame a deficit and held back a late rally to win Game 4 of the WNBA Finals and become the league's first repeat champion in 21 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
Fantasy football: Pitts, Ferguson among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 9
Fantasy football: Pitts, Ferguson among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 9
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement