'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, including 10 over the final five minutes, and outdueled Kevin Durant, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also recorded 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in the 132-121 victory Thursday at the Footprint Center. Advertisement

"He's a multi-faceted player," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. "He'll pass to the open guy. He's got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good."

Wembanyama, who made 15 of 26 shots, scored several times in transition, regularly used his 7-foot-4 frame to shoot over smaller defenders and made a trio of 3-pointers.

"He is much different than anybody who has ever played," Durant said. "You can try to compare, but he is going to carve out his own lane."

Wembanyama and the Spurs scored nine unanswered points as part of a 15-2 run and never trailed. They outscored the Suns 58-44 in the paint and 18-9 off fast breaks. They led by as many as 27 points.

The Spurs outscored the Suns 39-20 in the first quarter, aided by eight made 3-pointers. Wembanyama scored 13 points in the second and the Spurs carried a 75-55 lead into halftime.

The Suns outscored the Spurs 66-57 in the second half, but could not take the lead. They cut the deficit to three midway through the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run. They then tied the score with 4:21 remaining.

The Spurs answered with a 12-0 run, including 10 points from Wembanyama, to seal their victory.

Center Zach Collins and guard Devin Vassell scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the Spurs. Guard Tre Jones chipped in 12 points, 10 assists and five rebounds off the Spurs bench.

Suns guard Devin Booker totaled 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in the loss. Durant totaled 28 points and six rebounds.

"It's already our third win," Wembanyama said. "Every game, we try to find the sweet spot where we need to hurt them. Today might have been this way. Tomorrow it might be somewhere else."

The Spurs (3-2) will host the Toronto Raptors (2-4) at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. The Suns (2-3) will battle the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.