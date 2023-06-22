Trending
June 22, 2023 / 11:27 AM

NBA Draft: 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama cemented at No. 1

By Alex Butler
French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama (R) is expected to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday in Brooklyn. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
June 22 (UPI) -- Victor Wembanyama, at 7-foot-3, is a near certainty to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which will air Thursday on ESPN and ABC.

The event will start at 8 p.m. EDT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round will air later on ESPN. Wembanyama has been widely regarded as one of the best prospects in recent memory.

"I don't let all this stuff get into my head," Wembanyama told reporters Wednesday, when asked about outside expectations. "I have such high expectations for myself that I am immune to all of this [hype]."

The San Antonio Spurs learned that they would pick first -- for the right to draft Wembanyama -- last month during the lottery. The Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons also have Top-5 picks.

Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade

The Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks hold the Nos. 6 through 10 picks.

Wembanyama and the Spurs effectively confirmed that he would join the team after the lottery order was determined. The extremely versatile center-forward from Le Chesnay, France, averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.5 assists per game this season for Metropolitans 92 of Betclic Elite, a top-tier French league.

The 18-year-old is known for a soft shooting touch and impressive ball handling ability for a player of his size.

Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery

Thursday's event will include 30 first-round selections. Former Alabama guard-forward Brandon Miller, G-League guard Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite twin brothers Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson are among the other top prospects.

Most mock drafts expect Miller to be the Hornets' pick at No. 2. Henderson is the most-popular selection for the Trail Blazers at No. 3.

First round order

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets

21. Brooklyn Nets

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers

27. Charlotte Hornets

28. Utah Jazz

29. Indiana Pacers

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Read More

Suns agree to trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal

Latest Headlines

Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade
NBA // 3 hours ago
Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade
June 22 (UPI) -- A three-team NBA trade will send center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards.
Suns agree to trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal
NBA // 3 days ago
Suns agree to trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal
June 19 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns agreed to trade several players and draft picks as part of a transaction to acquire Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.
Michael Jordan to sell NBA's Charlotte Hornets
NBA // 5 days ago
Michael Jordan to sell NBA's Charlotte Hornets
June 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan agreed to see his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the franchise announced Friday.
NBA suspends Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games for gun-waving incident
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA suspends Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games for gun-waving incident
June 16 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games for conduct detrimental to the league after he was seen waving a gun while inside a car and recorded in a social media video, the league announced Friday.
Golden State Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to GM, replacing Bob Myers
NBA // 6 days ago
Golden State Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to GM, replacing Bob Myers
June 16 (UPI) -- Former Golden State Warriors forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. become the team's new general manager, replacing longtime decision-maker Bob Myers, the NBA franchise announced Friday.
Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' shoes sell for $1.38M
NBA // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' shoes sell for $1.38M
June 15 (UPI) -- Shoes Michael Jordan wore while hitting a game-winning shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, dubbed his "Flu Game," sold for $1.38 million, Goldin Auctions announced.
Heat coach Spoelstra hopes lessons transcend basketball after NBA Finals loss
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat coach Spoelstra hopes lessons transcend basketball after NBA Finals loss
June 13 (UPI) -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hopes lessons learned during his team's unprecedented run through the 2022-23 season, which ended with an NBA Finals loss, "will transcend" basketball, he told reporters after Game 5.
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
NBA // 1 week ago
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
June 13 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic totaled a game-high 28 points and dominated on the glass, leading the Denver Nuggets to a chaotic Game 5 win over the Miami Heat and clinching the franchise's first title in 47 years Monday in Denver.
NBA Finals: Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5
June 12 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who missed the last 21 playoff games because of a broken hand, had his injury status updated to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the team announced Monday.
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
NBA // 1 week ago
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
MIAMI, June 12 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic is often the slowest player on the court, but those around him say the reluctant superstar is a "savant," using his warp-speed analysis and masked athleticism to dominate the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
