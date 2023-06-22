Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade

1/5

Veteran guard Marcus Smart spent his first nine seasons with the Boston Celtics. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- A three-team NBA trade will send center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Boston Globe about the trade agreement Wednesday night. Advertisement

Those reports stated that the Grizzlies will send the Celtics the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the Golden State Warriors' Top-4 protected first-round pick in 2024. The Celtics will send the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, forward Danilo Gallinari and center Mike Muscala to the Wizards.

Smart, 29, joined the Celtics as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The three-time All-Defensive Team selection and 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year averaged 11.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 61 starts last season.

Smart averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game through his first 581 games. He signed a 4-year, $76.49 million contract extension with the Celtics in 2021.

Porzingis, 27, averaged a career-high 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 65 starts last season for the Wizards. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft spent his first four seasons with the New York Knicks. The Knicks traded the Latvian to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019.

Porzingis averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game over his first eight seasons. He exercized his $36 million player option for 2023-24 as part of the trade agreement.

Jones, 27, averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 5.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game in 80 appearances last season for the Grizzlies. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over his first 535 appearances. He signed a 2-year, $29 million deal with the Grizzlies last off-season.

The 2023 NBA Draft will air at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on ABC and ESPN.