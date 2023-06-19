Advertisement
June 19, 2023 / 8:42 AM

Suns agree to trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal

By Alex Butler
Veteran guard Bradley Beal (3) averaged 22.1 points per game over his first 11 NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
June 19 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns agreed to trade several players and draft picks as part of a transaction to acquire Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Washington Post about the trade terms, which are still being finalized, on Sunday night.

Those reports stated that the Suns agreed to trade Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks and several pick swaps to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Sources said a third team could still get involved in the transaction and acquire Paul's services.

Beal, 29, joined the Wizards as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The three-time All-Star and 2020-21 third-team All-NBA selection averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 50 starts last season. He averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds over his first 11 seasons.

Beal averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game in 2020-21. He signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards in July. He is due more than $46.7 million in 2023-24. That salary escalates to $53.6 million by 2025-26. Beal's pact includes a $57.1 million player option for 2026-27.

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23. The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection totaled 14.7 points, a league-high 10.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in 2021-22. Paul joined the Suns in a 2020 trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was traded three previous times. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft spent his first six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets. He spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, three seasons with the Suns, two seasons with the Houston Rockets and one season with the Thunder.

Paul is under contract through 2024-25. He is set to make about $30 million in each of the next two seasons.

Shamet, 26, averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game in 40 appearances last season for the Suns. The five-year veteran averaged 8.9 points per game over his first 302 NBA appearances. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is signed through 2025-26, with an average annual salary of about $11 million.

