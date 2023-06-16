Golden State Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to GM, replacing Bob Myers

June 16 (UPI) -- Former Golden State Warriors forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. will become the team's new general manager, replacing longtime decision-maker Bob Myers, the NBA franchise announced Friday.

Dunleavy, 42, joined the Warriors' front office in 2018 and spent the last two seasons as vice president of basketball operations. He previously served as assistant general manager and as a scout.

"We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department," Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob said in a news release. "He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office.

"He's young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches -- all important traits in this business. Mike's ready for this challenge and responsibility."

Dunleavy was the No. 3 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2002 NBA Draft. The Warriors traded Dunleavy to the Indiana Pacers in 2007. He spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks before retiring in 2017.

Dunleavy averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over 986 NBA appearances.

Myers, 48, announced May 30 that he would resign from his role as Warriors general manager and president. Recognized as one of the league's top executives, Myers was credited as an architect of four championship teams during his Warriors tenure.

Myers, a former sports agent, joined the Warriors in 2011 as assistant general manager. He was promoted in 2012 to serve as general manager.

The Warriors went to the NBA Finals six times in eight years from 2013 through 2022. They went 44-38 in 2022-23. That run ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.