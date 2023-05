Bob Myers (R) was promoted in 2012 to serve as Golden State Warriors general manager. Photo by Nikk_LA/Wikimedia Commons

May 30 (UPI) -- Bob Myers, an architect of Golden State Warriors rosters that won four championships, will resign from his roles as general manager and president of the NBA franchise. Myers told ESPN about the decision Tuesday afternoon. League sources confirmed the move to The Athletic and the San Francisco Chronicle. Myers is expected to meet with the media Tuesday night. Advertisement

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN.

Myers told ESPN that he is unsure about his next move.

The 48-year-old executive was hired in 2011 as Warriors assistant general manager. Myers, who previously worked as a sports agent, was promoted in 2012 to serve as Warriors general manager. The two-time Executive of the Year helped build Warriors championship teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

His key moves included the hiring of coach Steve Kerr and acquisitions of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Harrison Barns, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut.

The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals six times in eight seasons from 2014-15 through 2021-22.