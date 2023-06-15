Denver Nuggets victory parade marred by injured police officer, nearby shooting

A fire truck carrying Denver Nuggets players struck a police officer about an hour before two people were injured during a shooting amid a celebratory parade for the team’s NBA finals victory Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Justin Dodge, a sergeant with the department's SWAT team and who previously was recognized for his achievements. Photo courtesy of Denver Police Department/ Facebook

The fire truck was transporting several Nuggets players along the parade route around 11:30 a.m. and was turning a corner downtown when it struck Dodge, who was in the street and who protected a group of people who had made their way past police barriers, Thomas said.

"He had to step kind of closer to the vehicle and the fire truck began to roll up the back of his left leg, trapping him under the vehicle and causing a significant lower leg injury," Thomas said.

"We were able to extricate him from below the fire truck, load him up into an ambulance and rush him here to Denver Health Medical where he is undergoing treatment."

About an hour later and just blocks away, police responded to a shooting incident as people were still leaving from the downtown area after the end of the parade and formal celebrations. Thomas said investigators believe the shooting is "completely unassociated" with the parade or previous incident.

"We had a Black male firing a weapon and striking two individuals. We believe this was a targeted incident and those two males were located by responding officers and transferred here to Denver Health, where they are in serious condition but also receiving treatment," Thomas said.

Dr. Stephen Wolf, the director of emergency medicine at Denver Health, provided an update on the conditions of all three victims. Wolf said a "robust" trauma team at the hospital first received Dodge around 11:45 a.m., around 15 minutes after he was struck.

"He does have a severe limb-threatening injury and was taken to the operating room by our world-class orthopedic team after being cleared by our trauma team," Wolf said, later adding that the hospital's orthopedic team "will do everything possible to preserve the limb."

"There were two other individuals who were brought separately for gunshot wounds, both of them are in serious condition, and we don't have extensive information of the background of the story between those individuals."

Thomas, in addressing recent issues with gun violence in the city, said, "downtown Denver is still a safe place to come."

"Unfortunately, we do have far too many guns in our society and far too many individuals that act irresponsibly with guns and that's certainly something we as a community need to address," he said.

"We continue to take measures to keep the downtown area safe. We have significant contingent of officers that are deployed in our downtown core, particularly on the weekends during the entertainment hours."

He said the department has recovered "hundreds of guns" in the downtown area specifically, the majority of which were "illegally possessed" by children or drunk people that were seized in connection with a crime.

"Individuals in our community or emboldened to act in an irresponsible way regardless of who's watching. I think that's a significant concern and we should all be worried about that," he said.

"We always have our heads on a swivel and are certainly aware that these kinds of things can happen despite our presence. We hope that our presence creates safety."

