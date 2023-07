Former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams appeared in 79 games last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics agreed to trade forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and The Boston Globe about the sign-and-trade agreement Wednesday night. The Mavericks are finalizing a 4-year, $53 million contract with Williams as part of the three-team swap.

The Mavericks are expected to send forward Reggie Bullock and an unprotected first-round pick swap in the 2030 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal. The Celtics and Mavericks also will receive two second-round picks.

Williams, 24, entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. The four-year veteran averaged a career-high 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.2

Williams averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over his first 288 career appearances.

Bullock, 32, averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over 78 appearances last season for the Mavericks. The 10-year veteran averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over his first 512 career appearances.



Bullock entered the league as the No. 25 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2013 NBA Draft.

NBA free agents can officially sign on Thursday. The NBA 2K24 Summer League will start Friday in Las Vegas.