Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (L) averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards agreed to a 5-year contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Star Tribune about the pact Monday. Edwards, 21, averaged career-highs with 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. Advertisement

"I'm humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as part of this incredible Timberwolves organization," Edwards said in a statement. "It's amazing to see where hard work can take you."

The value of Edwards' deal will increase from $217 million to $260 million if he is chosen as an All-NBA selection next season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over 223 appearances through his first three seasons.

Edwards will play on a $13.5 million team option in 2023-24. His new pact will start in 2024-25.