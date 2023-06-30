Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN

ESPN TV personality Max Kellerman (R) is among a group of about 20 people to be terminated by the Disney-owned network. Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook/U.S. Air Force

June 30 (UPI) -- Longtime sports TV hosts and analysts Jalen Rose and Max Kellerman are among some 20 people cut loose by Disney's ESPN under a staff reduction announced Friday. Those dismissed, including Jeff Van Gundy, Keyshawn Johnson and LaPhonso Ellis, will be paid for the remainder of their contracts, an ESPN source said. Advertisement

ESPN said the "difficult decisions" were made to meet "financial targets."

"Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun," ESPN said in a statement.

"This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth."

Van Gundy, 61, was a member of ESPN's top NBA broadcast team, along with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen. The former NBA coach was with ESPN for 16 years.

Friday's layoffs mark another round of notable cuts for ESPN and its parent.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that ESPN and Disney would cut 7,000 jobs as part of a $5.5 billion effort to cut costs in 2023.

ESPN terminated 150 employees in 2017 in a previous wave of cuts.