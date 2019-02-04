Reports: ESPN abruptly fires studio host Adnan Virk

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- ESPN has fired studio host Adnan Virk less than a year after giving him a multiyear contract extension.

Company spokesperson Josh Krulewitz told USA Today Sports and the New York Post that Virk "no longer works at ESPN."

Sources told the Post that Virk is accused of leaking confidential company information to the media multiple times. He was escorted off of the ESPN campus Friday.

Virk's Twitter profile and bio still indicate that he is with ESPN. The 40-year-old joined the network in 2010. Virk has served as the lead host during ESPN college football coverage. He has also served as a regular host for Baseball Tonight, as well as other broadcasts.

Sources told The Athletic that Virk is pursuing a lawyer regarding the remainder of his ESPN contract and other issues related to the decision. ESPN has not offered specifics about his dismissal.

Virk agreed to a multiyear extension in May. His profile on the ESPN website is no longer active.