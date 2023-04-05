Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft

April 5 (UPI) -- Miami guard Jordan Miller, who averaged 15.4 points and 57.4% of his field goals in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, will enter the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.

"I am excited to pursue a lifelong dream of mine of being a professional athlete and enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft," Miller wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I am blessed and can't wait to see what my future holds."

Miller averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 37 starts during the regular season.

The 6-foot-6, 202-pound guard scored just seven points in the No. 5 Hurricanes' win over Drake in the first round of the tournament. He scored 19 points in a second-round upset over No. 4 Indiana.

Miller then scored 13 in an upset of No. 1 Houston. He went off for 26 points in the Hurricanes' Elite 8 win over Texas. Miller made 7 of 7 field goals and was 13 of 13 from the free throw line in that victory.

Miller totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds in the Hurricanes' loss to UConn in the Final Four.

The Middleburg, Va., native averaged 10 points per game in 2021-22 for the Hurricanes. He spent his first three seasons at George Mason.

Miller is not projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.