Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 5:38 PM

Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M

By Simon Druker
1/2
A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bastian Kienitz/Shutterstock
A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bastian Kienitz/Shutterstock

March 23 (UPI) -- A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department.

The indictment unsealed Thursday does not refer to the player and former players by name, who were collectively bilked out of $13 million.

Advertisement

Jrue Holiday, currently a guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as former players Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are reportedly among the victims.

Former Morgan Stanley adviser Darryl Cohen was arrested in California Thursday morning, as was his alleged co-conspirator, Brian Gilder.

RELATED Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested at Montenegro airport

Charles Briscoe, a former NBA agent, was arrested in Katy, Texas, while officials took Calvin Darden Jr. into custody in Atlanta, Ga.

All four men were scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors contend the four men enticed the players and former players to transfer payments into their control, which were then used for unauthorized personal uses.

RELATED Ex-Florida GOP lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

Cohen and Gilder reportedly convinced three athletes to purchase life insurance policies, unknowingly at heavily marked up prices. Investigators contend the policies were sold through a law firm with ties to Gilder, netting the two about $5 million.

Advertisement

Gilder allegedly used some of the proceeds to pay off a mortgage, while Cohen, who worked at Morgan Stanley between 2015 and 2021, carried out extensive renovations to his home.

Darden Jr., previously pled guilty to wire fraud in the Southern District of New York. He is accused of convincing a player to send him $7 million to help fund the purchase of a women's basketball team, and then spending the money on personal expenses.

RELATED 2 Florida vacation resorts settle COVID-19 loan forgiveness fraud cases

Briscoe, the former agent, is accused of forging documents, including contracts to fraudulently obtain money from players.

Latest Headlines

Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday as officials released body camera footage of the encounter.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations.
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
March 23 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the use of an anonymous jury for former President Donald Trump's sexual assault civil trial next month, saying that his recent calls for protest could lead to harassment.
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got a cold reception on Capitol Hill Thursday as the tech executive received bipartisan questioning about the video platform's ability to protect U.S. consumer information from China.
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
March 23 (UPI) -- Tech services company Accenture said Thursday it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide after lower annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
March 23 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced the Capitol rioter who led a mob to the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to three years in prison on Thursday.
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
March 23 (UPI) -- The former mayor of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has been convicted for his role in a construction bribery scheme.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement