March 21, 2023 / 8:01 PM

'The Captain' Willis Reed, New York Knicks legend, dies at 80

By Joe Fisher
Former New York Knicks player Willis Reed reacts when he is introduced with the rest of the Knicks 1973 championship team at half time of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 5, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former New York Knicks player Willis Reed reacts when he is introduced with the rest of the Knicks 1973 championship team at half time of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 5, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall-of-Famer, two-time NBA champion and former MVP Willis Reed has died at 80.

He was lauded as a player who "changed the landscape of professional basketball forever," said the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Reed was born in the small community of Dubach, La., on June 25, 1942. He played college basketball at Grambling State University, where he averaged 26 points and 21 rebounds his senior year. He was then drafted by the New York Knicks, the team with which he spent his entire 10-year professional career and where he brought home the only two titles in the franchise's history.

Most famously, the big man bounced back from injury to make a surprise appearance in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals. After tearing his thigh muscle in Game 5, Reed was held out of Game 6, a game that the Los Angeles Lakers would win 135-113 behind 45 points and 27 rebounds from Wilt Chamberlain. Then in Game 7, with the series shifted back to Madison Square Garden in New York City, Reed emerged from the tunnel ready to start the crucial contest. Clearly hobbled, he managed just 4 points and 3 rebounds, but it was enough to help inspire the Knicks to achieve a 113-99 win, its first-ever championship.

Reed was named Finals MVP.

"The Knicks organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Captain, Willis Reed," the Knicks said in a statement on Twitter. "As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind -- the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions."

A knee injury forced Reed to retire in 1974. The Knicks retired his No. 19 two years later. In 1982, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. His resume included a 1965 Rookie of the Year, 1970 MVP, seven All-Star selections, and him being the first player ever named MVP of the All-Star Game, regular season and playoffs in the same season.

"The basketball world has lost a true legend. It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Hall of Famer Willis Reed," the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame tweeted. "His impact on the sport as a player and as a team leader changed the landscape of professional basketball forever."

After his playing career ended, Reed coached the men's basketball team at Creighton for four seasons.

