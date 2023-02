Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy Haslam (pictured) and his wife, Dee, agreed to buy a portion of the Milwaukee Bucks. Photo by Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to buy Marc Lasry's ownership stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today about the agreement, which plots the franchise's overall value at $3.5 billion. The agreement is pending approval by other NBA team owners. Advertisement

Lasry and fellow hedge fund financiers Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012 for about $1 billion. They also bought the Columbus Crew of MLS in 2019.

The Bucks (43-17), who won their first title since 1971 in 2001, sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. They are on an NBA-best 14-game winning streak.

The Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Brooklyn.