Feb. 27, 2023 / 8:09 AM

Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach

By Alex Butler
Quin Snyder (C) spent eight seasons as coach of the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Quin Snyder (C) spent eight seasons as coach of the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks announced the hiring Sunday night. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and 11Alive News about the length of the contract.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields announced former coach Nate McMillan's dismissal Tuesday after a 29-30 start to the season.

"I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks," Snyder said in a news release.

"Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards."

McMillan went 99-80 in his three seasons as Hawks head coach. He joined the franchise in 2020 as an assistant.

Snyder, 56, worked as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Hawks early on his his NBA coaching career.

He also was head coach at Missouri and with the G League's Austin Spurs. He was hired as Jazz coach in 2014. He led the Jazz to a 372-264 record in eight seasons.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty served as interim head coach amid the Hawks' coaching search. The Hawks were 2-1 during that span.

The Hawks (31-30) will host the Washington Wizards (28-32) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Atlanta.

