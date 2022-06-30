Trending
NBA
June 30, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks

By Alex Butler
Dejounte Murray
The San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade guard Dejounte Murray (C) to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in exchange for three draft picks and a swap of additional selections. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.

"This just got real," Young tweeted Wednesday night. "Let's get busy brother."

Young also included a photo of himself as he stood next to Murray while at the NBA All-Star Game.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and CBS on Wednesday that the Hawks agreed to trade forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round NBA Draft picks to the Spurs in exchange for Murray.

The trade will also include a pick swap between the teams for the 2026 NBA Draft.

"San Antonio, I love you forever," Murray wrote Wednesday on social media. "Thank You Spurs and the whole city for believing in me and embracing me from day one.

"I want to write a whole book, but it's not easy. We are family and it's always going to be bigger than basketball!"

Murray, 25, averaged a career-high 22.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.0 steals per game last season en route to his first All-Star selection.

He is set to earn a $16.5 million salary in 2022-23 and hit free agency after the 2023-24 campaign.

Gallinari, 33, logged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 66 appearances last season for the Hawks.

