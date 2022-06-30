Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade guard Dejounte Murray (C) to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in exchange for three draft picks and a swap of additional selections. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs. "This just got real," Young tweeted Wednesday night. "Let's get busy brother." Advertisement

Young also included a photo of himself as he stood next to Murray while at the NBA All-Star Game.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and CBS on Wednesday that the Hawks agreed to trade forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round NBA Draft picks to the Spurs in exchange for Murray.

The trade will also include a pick swap between the teams for the 2026 NBA Draft.

"San Antonio, I love you forever," Murray wrote Wednesday on social media. "Thank You Spurs and the whole city for believing in me and embracing me from day one.

"I want to write a whole book, but it's not easy. We are family and it's always going to be bigger than basketball!"

Murray, 25, averaged a career-high 22.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.0 steals per game last season en route to his first All-Star selection.

Advertisement

He is set to earn a $16.5 million salary in 2022-23 and hit free agency after the 2023-24 campaign.

Gallinari, 33, logged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 66 appearances last season for the Hawks.