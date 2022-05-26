Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 26, 2022 / 8:32 AM

Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat

By Alex Butler
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored 19 points in the second half of a playoff win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, May 26 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown smashed in a powerful slam dunk over center Bam Adebayo to punctuate the team's road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

The slam came with about 5:16 remaining in the 93-80 win Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami. The Celtics trailed in the first half and struggled offensively before they mounted a second-half rally powered by Brown and forward Jayson Tatum.

Advertisement

"The game opened up for me in the second half," Brown told reporters. "I didn't want to get down. I didn't want to look into the past and think that this game was over.

"My team needed me to come out and respond."

The Celtics held an 87-71 advantage when Brown took flight. He held the ball out near the half-court logo while being defended by Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics guard then flew to his left and dribbled through the lane. He picked the ball up when he reached the paint. Adebayo then slid into the area to attempt to defend the play, but then moved to the side as Brown elevated.

Advertisement

Brown palmed the ball in his right hand and finished the play by slamming in through the rim. He then fell to the crowd to complete the strong sequence. The Celtics bench erupted in celebration for the score.

RELATED Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals

A broadcast camera then cut to members of the Heat front office, including President Pat Riley, who were seated courtside. The group stared stoically onto the court, with no emotional reaction.

"His aggression was great," Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters, when asked about Brown. "He made decisive decisions quick and didn't play in the crowd. He took care of the ball and got shots up. Some guys are tough shot makers, and he's one of them.

"We'd rather have him do that 100% of the time rather than turn the ball over. We just told him to get shots up."

RELATED Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks

Brown scored a game-high 25 points, with 19 in the second half of the victory. Tatum chipped in 22 points, with 18 over the final two quarters.

The Celtics will take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Boston. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday in Miami.

Advertisement

Read More

Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead

Latest Headlines

Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 8 hours ago
Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- All-Star duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire late to lead the Boston Celtics to a 93-80 victory over an ice-cold Miami Heat team in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday at FTX Arena.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
NBA // 22 hours ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr disregarded basketball and delivered a passionate plea for government action in response to an elementary school shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
NBA // 1 day ago
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
NBA // 1 day ago
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
NBA // 2 days ago
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
NBA // 2 days ago
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, the team said Monday. Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3.
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 3 days ago
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
May 23 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a 40-point effort from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Andrew Wiggins headlined the win with a highlight-reel dunk on Doncic.
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored 27 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics made 20 3-pointers in a thrashing of the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday at FTX Arena.
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 1 week ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
May 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 21 points through three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to let veteran players handle how best to respond to playoff adversity. The stray-from-clipboard strategy guided the team to within three wins of an NBA Finals appearance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset
French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement