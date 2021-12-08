Trending
NBA
Dec. 8, 2021 / 11:24 PM

Lowry, Martin help shorthanded Heat upset Bucks

By Alex Butler

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Caleb Martin scored a game-high 28 points in his second start this season to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-104 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami.

"It feels good to bring a sense of urgency, attitude and passion for the game," Martin told reporters. "It's my job to radiate that. I just like to use my energy."

Kyle Lowry scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half of the victory. He also totaled 13 assists. The Heat tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers.

"Shout out to Caleb and how he played in the first half," Lowry said. "If he didn't play that way, we would have gotten blown out."

RELATED Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

The Heat played without injured star forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. The game featured 16 lead changes and was tied a dozen times. Miami's bench outscored Milwaukee's bench 40-16.

"This is where we are right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This is temporary.

"This is not a full-season deal, but we have to wrap our minds around that it's all hands on deck. Each game is its own journey. We are going to need our full roster to continue."

RELATED Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell likely out for season after wrist surgery

Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in the loss. Point guard Jrue Holiday paced the Bucks with 27 points.

The Heat started the game on a 7-0 run and pushed its advantage to nine points midway through the first quarter.

The Bucks responded with a 12-3 run to tie the score at 19-19. They also scored the final four points of the quarter to take a 26-24 edge into the second.

RELATED Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

The Heat took a 35-34 lead 5:29 before halftime, but the Bucks responded with a 15-3 run over the next four minutes to build an 11-point edge. The Bucks outscored the Heat 25-20 in the quarter to take a 51-44 edge into the break.

Lowry started the game slow, but poured in 16 points in the third to help the Heat take an 83-77 edge into the fourth.

The Heat ended the third quarter on a 9-3 run and never trailed over the final 12 minutes. Miami outscored Milwaukee 30-27 in the frame to secure the victory.

Max Strus came off the Heat bench and scored all of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. KZ Okpala chipped in 10 points off the Heat bench.

"You just get into a zone," Strus said. "I can't really explain it. Any shot I put up I didn't think I was going to miss."

Bucks forward Khris Middleton scored 20 points in the loss. Bucks center Bobby Portis chipped in 18 points.

The Heat (15-11) host the Chicago Bulls (17-9) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday at FTX Arena.

The Bucks (16-10) battle the Houston Rockets (8-16) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

