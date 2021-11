Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, shown Dec. 2, 2017, has averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cavs this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love missed Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Cavs released a brief statement on Love as they prepared to play the finale of a five-game road trip, saying that "further updates will be provided at the appropriate time." Advertisement

With his placement in the league's health and safety protocols, Love is unable to be around the team. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wasn't sure how many games Love will miss.

"It's a huge impact," Bickerstaff told reporters before tipoff Monday. "Not only Kevin as a player, but him as a person around the locker room and on the floor with the guys, helping the young guys through a lot of things that they're seeing.

"He makes their job easier as a basketball player. When the ball is in his hands, he's a threat. He has that gravity as an offensive player, where people hang toward him and that opens up the floor for other people. We will miss him in the locker room and on the floor."

Love has averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers this season in a reserve role. He played 20 minutes and recorded 11 points in the Cavs' 101-92 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Love has been a member of the Cavaliers since 2014. He has dealt with injuries the past few seasons and hasn't played more than 59 games since 2016, when he appeared in 60 contests and helped the franchise win an NBA championship.