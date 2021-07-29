Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 29, 2021 / 8:54 PM

2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick

By
Former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, shown March 1, 2021, averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season for the Cowboys. Photo Courtesy of Courtney Bay/OSU Athletics
Former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, shown March 1, 2021, averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season for the Cowboys. Photo Courtesy of Courtney Bay/OSU Athletics

July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"It's still crazy to be in the moment," Cunningham said after being drafted. "Words can't really explain the emotions. ... Everybody is so happy, my family is all here. To be able to celebrate this moment with them, it's a blessing.

Advertisement

"I love it. Detroit, I'm all the way in. Detroit Pistons, I'm all the way in. Let's do it."

Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 guard from Dallas, will be tasked with trying to lead the Pistons back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has reached the postseason just three times in the past 12 seasons, but the franchise hasn't won a playoff game since reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2008.

RELATED NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks

The Pistons, hoping to reverse that trend, won last month's NBA Draft Lottery and secured the top overall pick for the first time since 1970. That year, the team chose future Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier from St. Bonaventure.

The 19-year-old Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 27 games for the Cowboys last season. He attended Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., before his lone season at Oklahoma State.

Advertisement

Cunningham was a consensus first-team All-American and earned 2020-21 Big 12 Player of the Year honors as a freshman.

RELATED Lakers nearing deal to acquire Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green, the explosive guard who was part of the inaugural G League Ignite team last year.

Green averaged 17.9 points and shot 36.5% from 3-point range for the Ignite inside the G League's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. He will join young Rockets stars Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood under head coach Stephen Silas in Houston.

At No. 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC center Evan Mobley. The Toronto Raptors then selected Florida State small forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick.

RELATED Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe

The Orlando Magic grabbed Gonzaga star guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 overall selection. The Oklahoma City Thunder followed Orlando by drafting Australian guard Josh Giddey at No. 6.

Latest Headlines

Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 1 hour ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 8 hours ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 1 day ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 2 days ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
July 26 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 4 days ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
NBA // 6 days ago
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have officially hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their next head coach.
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
July 21 (UPI) -- Team USA men's basketball guard Zach LaVine has cleared the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will make the trip to Tokyo for the Summer Games.
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul didn't provide reporters with a ton of feedback when asked for his reaction to the Phoenix Suns' NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but did announce his plans to return for a 17th season.
Giannis leads Bucks past Suns for team's first NBA title since 1971
NBA // 1 week ago
Giannis leads Bucks past Suns for team's first NBA title since 1971
July 20 (UPI) -- Behind a 50-point performance by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night to capture their first championship in a half century.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/