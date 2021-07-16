Trending
NBA
July 16, 2021 / 8:54 PM

Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach

By
Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr., shown May 2, 2019, has spent the past six seasons with the franchise. Photo courtesy of XiNevett/Wikimedia Commons
July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are expected to hire Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today Sports on Friday that Washington is offering its head-coaching job to Unseld, and a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Unseld finished two days of interviews Friday in Washington, D.C., including with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. According to ESPN, team officials and Unseld's agent, Brian Elfus, will begin contract talks Saturday, with the expected result being a long-term deal.

The 49-year-old Unseld will replace former coach Scott Brooks, who was let go earlier this year after five seasons. The Wizards reached the playoffs this season, but the team lost in five games to the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Unseld was brought up in the Wizards organization, spending 14 years in scouting and coaching roles with Washington before moving to the Nuggets as an assistant coach. He has spent the past six seasons in Denver and has helped build the team into a championship contender.

A formal agreement between the sides will mark a notable reunion. Unseld's late father, Wes Unseld Sr., is one of the most decorated figures in Wizards history, serving as a Hall of Fame player, coach and executive with the organization.

Wes Unseld Sr. died in June 2020 at age 74. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 1969, and he was named NBA Finals MVP in 1978 after leading Washington to its only NBA championship.

NBA // 1 hour ago
July 16 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard denied making a trade request, but the point guard said he was conflicted on his future with the organization.
NBA // 9 hours ago
July 16 (UPI) -- Team USA's Men's National Team was forced to replace another basketball star for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with forward Kevin Love announcing his withdrawal through his agent, Jeff Schwartz.
NBA // 13 hours ago
July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced.
NBA // 1 day ago
July 15 (UPI) -- USA Basketball placed Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in its health and safety protocols for COVID-19, a move that will prevent him from competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
NBA // 1 day ago
July 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks used a 40-point performance from Khris Middleton to edge the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.
NBA // 3 days ago
July 13 (UPI) -- After suffering back-to-back historic losses in preparation for the Summer Games in Tokyo, the Team USA men's basketball squad stabilized itself with a dominant 108-80 win over Argentina on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
NBA // 3 days ago
July 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.
NBA // 3 days ago
July 13 (UPI) -- The Team USA men's basketball squad sustained its second consecutive upset, losing to Australia in an Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
NBA // 4 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, with to clutch birdies to edge Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz in the 2021 edition of the annual celebrity golf tournament.
NBA // 4 days ago
July 11 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a dominant 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.
