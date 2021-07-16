Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach

July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are expected to hire Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today Sports on Friday that Washington is offering its head-coaching job to Unseld, and a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Unseld finished two days of interviews Friday in Washington, D.C., including with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. According to ESPN, team officials and Unseld's agent, Brian Elfus, will begin contract talks Saturday, with the expected result being a long-term deal.

The 49-year-old Unseld will replace former coach Scott Brooks, who was let go earlier this year after five seasons. The Wizards reached the playoffs this season, but the team lost in five games to the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Unseld was brought up in the Wizards organization, spending 14 years in scouting and coaching roles with Washington before moving to the Nuggets as an assistant coach. He has spent the past six seasons in Denver and has helped build the team into a championship contender.

A formal agreement between the sides will mark a notable reunion. Unseld's late father, Wes Unseld Sr., is one of the most decorated figures in Wizards history, serving as a Hall of Fame player, coach and executive with the organization.

Wes Unseld Sr. died in June 2020 at age 74. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 1969, and he was named NBA Finals MVP in 1978 after leading Washington to its only NBA championship.