Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant will miss 3-5 weeks because of a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, the team announced.

The Grizzlies said Tuesday that Morant underwent an MRI, which revealed the severity of the sprain after initial X-rays on Monday showed no fracture.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year reacted to the news on social media, indicating he will return from the injury soon.

Morant was injured in the first half of the Grizzlies' 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. He attempted to block a shot by Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed awkwardly on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot.

The second-year guard -- unable to put any weight on his left leg -- immediately hopped over to the sideline and collapsed next to the Grizzlies' bench. He rolled around on the floor in pain while the team's medical staff ran over to attend to him.

After a few minutes, a trainer brought a wheelchair over and Morant's teammates helped him into the chair. He was then wheeled back to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Grizzlies already are without forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from knee surgery, and Justise Winslow, who is making his way back from a left hip injury.

The 21-year-old Morant was off to a hot start in the 2020-21 season, averaging 36 points and eight assists through two games. He opened the year with a 44-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game in the 2019-20 campaign.