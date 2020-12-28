Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after suffering a left ankle injury during the first half of Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In a statement, the Grizzlies said Morant sustained a left ankle sprain and will not return to Monday's game against the Nets.

Morant, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, jumped to block a shot attempt by Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed awkwardly on Cabarrot's foot. The second-year guard -- unable to put any weight on his left leg -- immediately hopped over to the sideline and collapsed next to the Grizzlies' bench.

Morant rolled around on the floor in pain while the team's medical staff ran over to attend to him. After a few minutes, a trainer brought a wheelchair over and Morant's teammates helped him into the chair. He was then wheeled back to the locker room.

Ja Morant just left the court in a wheelchair. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/lTxNsuCtHq— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) December 29, 2020

The 21-year-old Morant was off to a hot start in the 2020-21 season, averaging 36 points and eight assists through two games.

Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game in the 2019-20 campaign.