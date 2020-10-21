Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, the coach confirmed Wednesday.

"I'm excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team," Van Gundy wrote Wednesday on social media. "It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. [Gayle] Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can't wait to talk to our players and get the process started."

League sources told ESPN that Van Gundy and the Pelicans agreed to terms on the multiyear contract Wednesday morning. According to The Athletic, the agreement is for four years.

Van Gundy, who previously coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, becomes the seventh head coach in Pelicans history. He replaces former coach Alvin Gentry, who was fired in August after the team's disappointing finish inside the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.

The 61-year-old Van Gundy has posted a 523-384 record in the regular season and a 48-43 mark in the playoffs. He also guided the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals.

Van Gundy inherits a Pelicans roster that includes young stars Zion Williamson -- last year's No. 1 overall pick -- and the 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player, Brandon Ingram. New Orleans also has 2019 lottery pick Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on its roster.

Along with the Pelicans' young talent, the team can lean on veteran guards Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick. New Orleans has the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.