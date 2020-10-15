Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue agreed to a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has agreed to a multiyear contract to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Lue is signing a five-year deal with the Clippers. According to the outlets, the Clips and Lue's representative in the contract discussions -- Andy Miller -- completed negotiations on a deal Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Lue is replacing veteran coach Doc Rivers, who parted ways with the Clippers last month before becoming the Philadelphia 76ers' next head coach. The 43-year-old Lue -- who has received significant support from key Clippers players throughout the search process -- served as an assistant under Rivers last season.

Former NBA champion and five-time All-Star selection Chauncey Billups and veteran coach Larry Drew are expected to join Lue's coaching staff, according to The Athletic. Billups is still a possible candidate in the Indiana Pacers' search for a head coach.

Lue won a championship in 2016 as coach of the Cavaliers and reached the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons. As a head coach, he holds a 128-83 overall record.

Lue also won two NBA titles as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This past postseason, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals, losing in seven games to the Denver Nuggets. The team posted a 49-23 record in the regular season -- the fourth-best mark in franchise history.