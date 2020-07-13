Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Richaun Holmes (22) is in his first season with the Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is back in quarantine after leaving the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Fla., for a food delivery.

Holmes said in a statement Monday that he "accidentally" crossed the league's campus line at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The food pickup landed him an additional 10-day quarantine in his hotel room.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery," Holmes said. "I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

After NBA players entered the league's bubble last week, any individual caught leaving for an unauthorized reason or breaking the initial quarantine period was subject to the NBA's re-entry protocols. The initial quarantine period required players to stay in their hotel rooms until passing multiple coronavirus tests over two or more days.

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo also is in quarantine again after unintentionally leaving the NBA's bubble.

"These quarantines are the result of separate circumstances in which the players had interactions with members of the public outside the Disney entrance gate, and are in accordance with the health and safety protocols agreed to by the NBA and the NBA Players Association," the league said in a statement about Holmes and Caboclo.

Players will be subject to financial penalties if they break quarantine once the seeding games begin at the end of this month. According to ESPN, each game missed will cost about one percent of salary, meaning Holmes would have been docked about $50,000 for every game missed.

Holmes' mother, Lydecia, took to Twitter to reprimand her son for leaving the bubble for anything other than her own cooking.

You only cross the line for your MOMA's COOKING! AND I WAS NOT IN FLORIDA SIR!! #lol @Rich_Holmes22. Love you baby!— Dr. Lydecia Holmes (@DrLydecia) July 13, 2020

Holmes, 26, started 33 games for the Kings before the NBA suspended play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has averaged 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds this season, his first with the Kings.