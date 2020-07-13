Los Angeles Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo will not play for six to eight weeks due to a broken thumb. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Rajon Rondo for up to two months after he broke his thumb in practice.

Rondo sustained a fracture in his right thumb Sunday in Orlando, Fla. The team said he will have surgery this week and is expected to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Advertisement

Rondo, 34, averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season before the 2019-2020 NBA campaign was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-time All-Star had served as a backup point guard to Lakers star LeBron James.

The Lakers are scheduled to resume the season with a game against the rival Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT July 30 in Orlando.

Los Angeles traveled to Orlando Thursday and practiced Saturday and Sunday.