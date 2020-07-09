July 9 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate became the first organization in the league to hire a woman as general manager with the promotion of Tori Miller on Thursday.

The College Park Skyhawks announced Miller's promotion on social media. She spent time as a basketball operations intern for the Phoenix Suns before moving to the developmental G League.

Miller was named assistant general manager of the Skyhawks last July. She started her G League career as basketball operations manager with the Erie BayHawks three years ago.

Former Skyhawks general manager Derek Pierce will continue to oversee the team's scouting department in his role as vice president of player personnel, according to the organization.

In addition to Miller's promotion, the Hawks promoted Dwight Lutz to senior director of basketball strategy and analytics. Zac Walsh was promoted to director of team operations and Max Horowitz to senior data scientist.

The Hawks also announced the hiring of Justin Howe as the team's assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist.