April 9 (UPI) -- Mississippi State sophomore Robert Woodard II announced Thursday that he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Woodard hasn't signed with an agent and will maintain his eligibility as he goes through the NBA Draft evaluation process, according to the school.

"We fully support Robert and his decision to pursue the NBA Draft process," Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland said in a statement. "He's an outstanding talent that possesses every tool to achieve success at the next level."

Woodard is coming off a breakout season at Mississippi State, averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. He was one of three Power-5 players -- along with Colorado's Tyler Bey and Michigan's Jon Teske -- to average more than 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal last season.

Woodard, listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, is considered an ideal NBA combo forward prospect because of his versatility on defense and solid 3-point shooting percentage. ESPN lists him as the No. 24 prospect in the upcoming draft, while Sports Illustrated ranks him as the 43rd-best talent in the class.

RELATED Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey declares for 2020 NBA Draft

"I would like to thank God for this wonderful opportunity to play the game of basketball," Woodard said on social media. "Without Him, none of this would be possible. Playing in the NBA has been an aspiration of mine since I was a child. I have sacrificed a lot and worked relentlessly to get where I am today.

"Thank you Mississippi State University, coaches, teammates, trainers and staff for investing and supporting me throughout my Bulldog career. ... After much prayer, I have decided to enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining my eligibility."

RELATED French guard Theo Maledon to enter 2020 NBA Draft

Mississippi State was the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NBA Draft is tentatively scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.