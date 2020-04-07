April 7 (UPI) -- Arizona Wildcats freshman guard Nico Mannion has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Mannion wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank everyone who has truly helped me throughout my journey, you know who you are, including [Arizona] coach [Sean] Miller for giving me the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the country.

"I'll always be proud to be part of the Wildcat family! Lastly, I want to give special thanks to my parents for giving me unmatched support and love. Couldn't do it without you guys."

Mannion, listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game for the Wildcats this past season and was named second-team All-Pac-12.

Before attending Arizona, he played for the Italian national team at the U16 European Championship, averaging 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in only 28 minutes. Mannion, who was born in Siena, Italy, holds dual citizenship from when his father, Pace Mannion, an NBA draft pick in 1983, was playing professional basketball in Italy.

Nico Mannion is considered one of the top point guards in this year's draft class. ESPN lists him as the No. 14 prospect in the upcoming draft, while Sports Illustrated ranks him as the 17th-best talent in the class.