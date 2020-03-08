Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the knee injury during Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out the remaining two games of the team's current road trip because of a knee injury, the team announced Sunday.

According to the team's statement, Antetokounmpo has a minor joint capsule sprain of his left knee. The Bucks said the star forward will be reevaluated before their upcoming home game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury in Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz., which revealed the knee ailment.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, will miss Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns and Monday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

In 57 regular-season games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.6 points (third in NBA), 13.7 rebounds (fourth in NBA) and 5.8 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.

Entering Sunday's games, the Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-10 record this season. Milwaukee has already clinched a playoff spot.