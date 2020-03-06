March 6 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks center Joakim Noah reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Noah will join the Clippers on a 10-day contract next week. Barring any setbacks, the Clippers expect the veteran big man to finish the season with the team, according to ESPN.

With the agreement, Noah will occupy the Clippers' final open roster spot entering the last two months of the regular season.

Noah, who has been out of the league this year because of an off-season Achilles injury, has spent this season working out in New York and Los Angeles, according to ESPN. He played 42 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season after agreeing to a buyout with the Knicks.

Noah, a two-time All-Star selection, has played only 124 NBA games since the conclusion of the 2014-15 season due to multiple injuries.

"I lost my confidence," Noah told NBA Media in February 2019. "Now I am starting to get my swagger back on the court. Memphis gave me an opportunity; that was the only team that called. I am starting to feel better and better every time I step on the court because I am playing consistently and I am healthy for the first time in a long time, knock on wood."

Noah, 35, was selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star teams in 2013 and 2014 as a member of the Bulls. He was named first-team All-NBA and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.