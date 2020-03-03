NBA players have been urged not to exchange items with fans during autograph sessions amid the spread of the coronavirus. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The NBA and National Basketball Players Association sent a memo to players recommending they avoid several common forms of fan interaction during games in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN and CNN obtained the memo that the league sent to teams Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 people have died in China as a result of the virus. More than 70 nations and territories have been infected with coronavirus. There have been more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to state and federal officials. There are more than 5,000 confirmed cases globally.

"The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff and fans is paramount," the memo said. "Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information for players related to the coronavirus outbreak."

The NBA and NBPA memo defined the coronavirus, how it spreads, explained the symptoms, gave a current outlook of cases in the United States and educated players about the best practices to decrease the likelihood of getting the virus.

The memo urged players to use fist-bumps instead of high-fives. It also said players should avoid exchanging pens, balls and jerseys when signing autographs for fans.

"The coronavirus has officially hit Oregon, more specifically Lake Oswego," Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum tweeted Sunday. "Make sure you are all washing your hands with soap for 20 or more seconds and covering your mouths when you cough.

"I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice."

The NBA regular season ends April 15. Playoffs begin April 18 and end in early to mid-June.