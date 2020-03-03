Office workers wearing face masks are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday morning. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The number of COVID-19 infections continued to drop in China on Tuesday as the outbreak deepened around the globe.

Chinese health officials confirmed 125 cases of the deadly coronavirus over Monday, the lowest number of recorded cases in a 24-hour period for the Asian country since late January. It also recorded 31 deaths, increasing its death toll to 2,943.

As the Chinese data was announced, countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were confirming first cases, pushing the number of nations and territories infected with the coronavirus to more than 70.

Andorra, Indonesia, Jordan, Latvia, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Tunisia announced their first patients infected with the virus in the previous 24 hours, while the worst-affected nations of South Korea, Italy and Iran continued to see their numbers of deaths and confirmed cases grow.

Outside China, South Korea has the most COVID-19 patients with 5,186 as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 374 from that morning, prompting President Moon Jae-in to declare "war" against the virus on Tuesday,

"The crisis in Daegu-North Gyeongsang has reached its peak, and the whole country is at war against the infectious disease," Moon said during a Tuesday press conference. "We believe that inspecting large numbers of people at the fastest speed in the world and making the results transparent and quick is the best thing we can do at this stage to prevent the spread of local infections."

Italy reported a surge Monday evening of nearly 350 more cases from the day prior, for a total of 2,036 infected patients. It also recorded 18 more deaths for a tally of 52, according to the Ministry of Health.

And in Iran, there have been at least 54 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 11 from the day prior, and 978 confirmed cases, nearly 400 more than Sunday, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The WHO said in a statement Monday that a team has arrived in Tehran to support its response to the epidemic by identifying at-risk populations and providing guidance. Cases with a travel history from Iran have been diagnosed in at least 10 countries, including Canada, it said.

The plane that brought the team to Iran also shipped medical supplies and protective equipment for more than 15,000 healthcare providers and laboratory kits to test nearly 100,000 people.

"We are in unchartered territory with COVID-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said via Twitter. "We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures."