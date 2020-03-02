HHS Secretary Secretary Alex Azar whispers to President Donald Trump as they meet with the Coronavirus Task Force and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 2, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump meets with his Coronavirus Task Force and pharmaceutical executives at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 2, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Washington state declared a public health emergency Monday as a sixth person in the Seattle area died from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Public health officials in King County, which includes Seattle, made the emergency declaration after the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the region increased to 14. The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that the United States now has 64 confirmed cases, including 44 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

"We will direct all available resources to help cities, health-care facilities, businesses and families continue life as normally as possible," King County Executive Dow Constantine said. "But our best strategies depend on millions of residents actively following established disease prevention guidelines."

In all, 10 states across the country have confirmed cases of COVID-19. To date, however, Washington is the only one reporting deaths related to the disease -- with five in King County and one in Snohomish County, which is north of Seattle.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday told NBC News that the COVID-19 outbreak has "likely reached pandemic proportions."

"We're dealing with clearly an emerging infectious disease that now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions," Fauci said. He added that "we are not at the stage of mitigation for this," however, saying that officials are not ready to ask people to self-isolate or avoid normal daily activities.

According to officials, three of the deceased in Washington were residents of LifeCare, a nursing home in the suburb of Kirkland where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported. One of the deceased, however, had no known exposure to the facility, or a history of travel to China, heretofore the epicenter of the outbreak or one of the other affected countries.

The remaining cases have been isolated and are being treated, although several are in critical condition, according to reports.

Officials in Sonoma County, Calif., also declared a public health emergency after a second case of COVID-19 emerged there. The new case involves a person who had just returned from a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.

That person remains in stable condition, in isolation, but officials in Sonoma did not disclose where they were being treated.

Meanwhile, a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Chicago area, in a woman whose husband had been diagnosed with the virus within the past few days. According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Health, the man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Suburban Arlington Heights, while his wife has been placed into quarantine at home.

Both are in "good condition," officials said Monday.

And, state health officials in New Hampshire announced earlier in the day that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 there involved an adult who had recently traveled to Italy, where an outbreak has sickened roughly 1,600 people, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

According to state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, the person who has tested positive is an adult from Grafton County in the northwestern part of the state who is not sick enough to be hospitalized. They have been placed in home isolation, Chan said.

The United States still has a small fraction of the 89,527 cases of COVID-19 reported globally. Through Monday, 3,056 people had died from the virus worldwide.

The vast majority of cases have been confirmed in China, but the disease has spread globally, with significant numbers sickened in South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, Singapore and France.

Six additional WHO member states -- Armenia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland and Indonesia -- have also reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.