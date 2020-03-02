March 2 (UPI) -- Anthony Tolliver made an immediate impact after signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Tolliver agreed to the short-term deal with the Grizzlies only a few hours before Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. In a corresponding roster move, Memphis waived forward Jordan Bell.

In his debut mere hours after being signed, Tolliver recorded 12 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. He went 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the Grizzlies' 127-88 blowout victory over the Hawks.

Tolliver will be eligible for postseason play for the playoff-hopeful Grizzlies after being bought out by the Sacramento Kings last week. The 34-year-old forward gave the Kings back $144,901, which is the same amount of a 10-day contract.

Tolliver originally signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this past off-season, but the team traded him to Sacramento at the NBA trade deadline last month. He was averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game this season before his Grizzlies debut Monday.

The Grizzlies signed Tolliver given the current status of the team's frontcourt. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quad) are expected to miss at least an additional week due to their injuries.

Memphis (30-31) is currently in the No. 8 playoff spot in the Western Conference.