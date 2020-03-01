March 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans will be without veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick for at least two weeks because of a hamstring injury, the team announced Sunday.

Redick, who exited Friday night's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, underwent an MRI over the weekend, according to the team's statement. The MRI revealed the guard suffered a left hamstring strain.

The Pelicans said Redick will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Redick, 35, has averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists per game in the 2019-20 campaign. He has shot 45.2 percent from 3-point range this season, the second-highest mark in the league.

In 890 career NBA contests between the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Pelicans, Redick has averaged 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists per game.

The Pelicans will play eight games across the next two weeks as the team continues to push for a playoff spot. New Orleans trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by only 2 1/2 games for the eighth spot in the Western Conference entering Sunday's games.