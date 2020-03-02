March 2 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks officially named former NBA agent Leon Rose as their next president, the team announced Monday.

The Knicks didn't disclose financial terms of Rose's deal. The team said Rose, who previously served as the co-head of Creative Artists Agency's basketball division, will "oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team."

"We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans," Knicks owner James Dolan said in a statement Monday. "Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball, with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game.

"We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise."

In a letter to Knicks fans, Rose voiced his support for interim head coach Mike Miller and his staff. He wrote that "nothing about this is easy, or quick, so I ask for your continued patience."

"What I promise you in return is that I will be honest and forthright," Rose said in the statement. "We will develop a plan that makes sense, both to jumpstart our short-term growth and ensure our long-term success. Our team will work hard, stick together and ensure we live up to the honor of wearing the New York Knicks jersey.

"While I realize that there have been difficulties on the court, what has been remarkable to me is that your pride remains so strong, your loyalty undiminished. Rest assured, I will do everything I can to create a winning organization."

Rose has been one of the top pro basketball agents for many years, with clients including Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Kuzma. He previously represented LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

The Knicks hold an 18-42 record this season, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference. New York fired head coach David Fizdale in December, and parted ways with former team president Steve Mills in February.