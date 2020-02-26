Baseball superagent Scott Boras (R) will grant an internship to Alexis Altobelli, who lost her father, John Altobelli, in last month's helicopter crash that also killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Baseball superagent Scott Boras will honor the wish of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and grant an internship to the teenage daughter of late Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli.

Boras told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that he will create the position for John Altobelli's surviving 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Altobelli. John Altobelli, along with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, were among nine people killed in last month's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

During Monday's public memorial service for the Bryant family at Staples Center, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shared a story about the future Hall of Fame guard's request just minutes before his death.

While in the air, Bryant sent a text message to Pelinka to see whether he could help him contact a baseball agent based in California. Bryant wanted to recommend Alexis Altobelli for an internship at the agent's office.

"Kobe's last human activity was heroic," Pelinka said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape another's life."

Pelinka then reached out to Boras about a possible position for Alexis Altobelli in the days after Bryant's death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Boras confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that he will create the internship for Alexis Altobelli. It will include her gaining experience in "marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office administration" at his agency.

Boras is scheduled to meet with Alexis Altobelli on Friday, according to CNN.

"We are going to create a community for her," Boras said. "We are going to take her to games, show her how our company, with 135 employees and all of its departments, works."