Feb. 11 (UPI) -- John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli were honored at Angel Stadium, following the tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four others.

At least 2,000 people attended the service Monday at the home of the Los Angeles Angeles in Anaheim, Calif. A photo slideshow of the Altobelli family was shown on the big screens at the stadium. Jerseys, photos and flowers crowded a podium on the field.

The three members of the Altobelli family were among the nine people who died in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, Calif. John, 56, was a highly-regarded college baseball coach. He won four junior college state championships while coaching for 27 years at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif.

An upcoming episode of ESPN's E60 also played for those in attendance at Monday's service. Someone described John as the "Kobe Bryant of Junior College baseball" in the video.

John was the 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He also spent three seasons as manager for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Summer League, where he coached Aaron Judge and Jeff McNeil. Nate Johnson has taken over as Orange Coast College manager.

John and Keri are survived by son J.J. and daughter Lexi. A GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised more than $350,000 since Jan. 27. Several former and current MLB players have made donations to the fund. Orange Coast College has also set up a memorial fund for the family, with donations going toward educational and living expenses for J.J. and Lexi.

Alyssa, Gianna and fellow crash victim Payton Chester were basketball teammates and coached by Kobe at the Mamba Sports Academy. Their families were on their way to a game in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before the helicopter crash. Alyssa, 14, dreamed of playing college basketball at Oregon.

Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the helicopter crash, in addition to Kobe, Gianna, Payton and the three members of the Altobelli family. A public memorial service for Kobe, Gigi and the seven other crash victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Angels will wear Orange Coast College baseball hats to honor John Altobelli at their split-squad games Feb. 22 at spring training.