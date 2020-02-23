Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris cleared waivers and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Sunday.

In an expected corresponding roster move, the Lakers officially waived former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to create a roster spot for Morris, according to the team.

League sources told ESPN that the Lakers signed Morris with the $1.75 million disabled player exception the team received for Cousins earlier this season. Morris previously negotiated a buyout with the Pistons on Friday to clear the way for him to join the Lakers.

Morris, 30, appeared in 44 games (16 starts) for the Pistons this season, averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists per game. Over nine NBA seasons between the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons, he has averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 623 career games.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star selection, played for the Sacramento Kings (2010-17) and New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18) before joining the Golden State Warriors (2018-19) for one season. The 29-year-old big man has averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his NBA career.

Cousins hasn't played this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee.