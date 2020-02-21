Former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) hasn't played this season because of a torn ACL in his left knee. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers intend to release former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to free up a roster spot.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Friday that the Lakers will waive Cousins to create a spot for Markieff Morris, if he clears waivers Sunday. Morris negotiated a buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the team announced.

Cousins, a popular player in the Lakers' locker room, hasn't played this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee. According to ESPN, the Lakers successfully applied for a disabled player exception for Cousins earlier this season because the knee injury was expected to sideline him for the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said over the All-Star break that Cousins could potentially return for the postseason, but noted that he was a "long way away" from a return.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star selection, played for the Sacramento Kings (2010-17) and New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18) before joining the Golden State Warriors (2018-19) for one season. The 29-year-old big man has averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his NBA career.

Morris, 30, has appeared in 44 games (16 starts) for the Pistons this season, averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists per game. Over nine seasons, he has averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 623 career games.