The Jan. 28 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the L.A. Clippers was previously postponed after the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the L.A. Clippers that was postponed after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others was rescheduled, the league announced Friday.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, was rescheduled for April 9 at Staples Center. It will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on TNT, according to the league's statement.

The NBA had to adjust three other games on its full regular-season schedule to accommodate the Lakers-Clippers game. The league moved the Golden State Warriors' game against the Lakers from April 9 to April 7. It also changed the Chicago Bulls' contest against the Lakers from April 7 to April 8.

The Clippers and Bulls, previously scheduled to play on April 8, will instead square off in a rare game on the same night as the NCAA men's basketball championship game on April 6. The NBA typically doesn't hold games on the same day as the NCAA men's title game.

As a result, the Lakers will play three straight home games from April 7-9. The last time a team played three consecutive days was in March 2018, when the New Orleans Pelicans were forced to after their game against the Indiana Pacers in February 2018 had to be rescheduled because of a leak in the roof of the Smoothie King Center.